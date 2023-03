(KTXL) — A man was killed in a car accident after driving off of Interstate 80 and hitting a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn.

CHP said around 10:50 Saturday morning, a man drove off westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard at an unknown speed.

According to CHP, for an unknown reason, he then drove off the right shoulder and hit a tree.

Emergency personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.