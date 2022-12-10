(KTXL)– A woman had her vehicle stolen at a gas station in Roseville Saturday with her children still inside, according to the Roseville Police Department.

At 7:21 a.m., the woman entered the store of the gas station located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard with her 6-year-old and 11-year-old children still inside the vehicle.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from one of the children at 7:44 a.m. reporting that they were safe and the suspect had fled the car on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man with reddish hair and was last seen in the 4000 block of Watt Avenue in Sacramento.