(KTXL) — Homeowner Bill Sanchez took his 11-year-old dog Rudy outside to his backyard deck and that is when he spotted evidence that a murder suspect who escaped from a Roseville hospital was nearby.

“(The dog) went straight out, started to mill around and sniff,” Sanchez told FOX40 News. “I’m standing on the deck and I look down. And that’s when I saw the jumpsuit laying there. And it was just one portion of the leg, hanging out, but it wasn’t there this morning.”

Sanchez immediately called Rocklin police after spotting the orange jumpsuit at a place he walks multiple times a day.

Law enforcement had previously said that the escaped suspect may have been wearing orange jail-issued pants.

“I said ‘This is pretty substantial.’ I think the guy you’re looking for is right behind my house,” Sanchez said. “And so they got here 30 seconds later, there were two or three vehicles sliding in, and they were full guns drawn and that’s the way it went down.”

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said they received more than 60 tips on murder suspect Eric Abril’s whereabouts, after he escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday morning.

Exactly how Abril was able to escape is still being determined.

“As we conduct this investigation, we’ll not only look into the circumstances around the escape, but we’ll also review our policies, our procedures and our equipment to ensure something like this never happens again,” Woo said at a press conference on Monday.

Woo said Abril escaped through a door, and following a brief chase by the deputy, he lost sight of Abril in the parking lot.

Less than an hour later, surveillance video from a residence in Rocklin shows Abril’s left hand was still restrained.

When he was captured on Monday, wearing only his jail-issued boxers, both his hands were free.

FOX40 asked the sheriff if those types of restraints will be upgraded or changed altogether.

“I think all of the above quite frankly, ” Woo said.

Six SWAT team members are now guarding Abril at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he will receive a checkup before going back to jail.

FOX40 asked the sheriff if, in the future, there will be more than just one deputy guarding an inmate, such as Abril, while doing transports.

“Oh, 100%. So the jail classification, we have learned this over the last 24 hours, that when Abril first came into custody, he was classified as a two-officer move,” Woo said. “I can say during the month of May, our classification unit downgraded him to a one-officer move, and that will be part of this entire review of how that occurred.”