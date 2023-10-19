(FOX40.COM) — All American Speedway in Roseville will swap out high-speed NASCAR races for high-flying and fire-breathing monster trucks on Saturday.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour makes its way to Roseville for the A-All Mini Storage Monster Truck Bash at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This family fun event will feature all-day racing and mayhem as the monster truck bash will run in tandem with a 30-lap oval track race for the F4 shootout.

All American Speedway describes the F4 shootout as “the speedway’s largest grassroot division.” Drivers participating in the race will be from across Northern California.

As far as the monster trucks go, the Malicious Monster Truck Tour will feature eight trucks including the Roseville debut of Titan. The rest of the field will include Rock Star, Cali Kid, Identity Theft, Spitfire, Weekend Warrior and the fire-breathing dinosaur Megasaurus.

The trucks will compete in a series of competitions including best trick, freestyle and a monster truck race that will make up the nearly two-hour show.

Before each show fans will have an opportunity to meet the drivers and their trucks on the front stretch of the track. The 2 p.m. show will have their pre-show event at 11:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. show will have their pre-show event at 5 p.m.

In the days leading up to the show, the trucks will also be located at NAPA Auto Parts locations across the area including the NAPA AutoCare location at 900 Riverside Blvd and Rand Peters Catering in downtown Roseville at 105 Vernon Street.

Since 2017, The Malicious Monster Truck Tour has made a stop in Roseville and both of 2022’s shows were completely sold out.

Adult tickets are $20, children ages 2 to 10 are $10 and child under 2 gets in free.