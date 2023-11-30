One of the last things Alize Strong heard from her two-year-old sons is when Sincere started saying ‘mama.’ In early October, Sincere and his twin brother Legend drowned in a swimming pool while in foster care at a home in Roseville.

“(I) can’t get any answers, so (I’m) just waiting,” Strong said to FOX40.com in late November.

“I thought she would’ve gotten arrested as soon as it happened,” she continued, referring to the foster mother who was at the home during the drowning.

Documents from social services show that the investigators determined that the boys’ foster care mother, “Failed to provide adequate supervision, resulting in the children drowning in the home pool on October 9.”

To date, no arrests have been made.

“I feel like CPS (Child Protective Services) didn’t do their job in helping me keep my kids safe. They are here to protect my kids. My kids are gone,” Strong said.

In the documents, the foster mom said she “looked away for five minutes” and found the boys unconscious in the pool, before calling 911 and performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation).

The 60-page report also says that investigators discovered a Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which contains alcohol, on the counter. The foster mom is believed to be the only adult living in the house.

“Even if she was drinking, they could’ve been in a crib,” Strong said.

Social services also said that investigators saw a Ring camera recording video, but that the foster mother declined to turn over footage to police.

Almost two months after their death, the boys’ mother, her best friend, and family are asking for justice for Legend and Sincere.

“I would like for her to be arrested… she needs jail time,” Strong said.

“And there’s no number of years you can put on two children’s lives,” said Kayley McGarey, a friend of Strong’s.

The Strong family has launched an online campaign to raise money.

Strong said she would be more able to cope with the whole situation if there was an arrest in the case.

“Honestly, if she was arrested right now, I’d be able to…live without feeling like…she’s still, nothing’s going on with her.”