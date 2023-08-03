(KTXL) — A collision involving a motorcyclist and a SUV in Roseville on Thursday resulted in the death of the rider, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

At around 11:49 a.m., a red SUV was heading southbound on Sierra College Boulevard and made a left onto Cavitt Stallman Road.

The motorcycle was heading northbound on Sierra College Boulevard when the SUV crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The rider would die of his injuries at the scene and the number two lane was closed down for the investigation.