ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday.

The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include actors dressed as police officers at the home with prop weapons.

The district said it was told the weapons would remain holstered.

According to the school district, the filming will not affect the school campus.