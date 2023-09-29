(FOX40.COM) — Roseville racing fans will soon receive an opportunity to witness a NASCAR-sanctioned race while also supporting a local breast cancer foundation.

On Saturday, the All-American Speedway is hosting The NASCAR ARCA West Series, NAPA Auto Parts 150, which will have races featuring stock cars, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, and more.

The event, which will air nationally on CNBC, will also benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. Over $250,000 has been raised since the event’s inception.

“Post-race fireworks, VIP experiences, car show, vendor midway, and much more makes the race one of the largest single-day sporting events in Placer County each year,” a press release for the event read.

Tickets for the event are available here. General admission seating is priced at $35 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $25, and kids 5 & under are able to get in for free.

Fans look on as stock cars speed around the All-American Speedway in Roseville. (Image Credit: Steven Blakesley | Blakesley Sports Media)

Race fans can also purchase a VIP ticket for $65, which includes a Randy Peters Catering BBQ dinner with two drinks, live music, a special gift, VIP Pit Tours, a meet and greet with drivers, and special reserved seating.

The AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models main event kicks off festivities at 4:00 p.m. before the ARCA Menards Series West pole qualifying at 4:30 p.m.

The NASCAR F4s, NAPA/Riebes Super Stocks, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, and JM Environmental Wild West Super Series will then hold their main events followed by the NAPA Auto Parts 150, which goes green at 7:55 pm.

Roseville has been the scene for many first-time winners in the ARCA West with four consecutive NAPA 150s going to first-time winners. Granite Bay’s Cole Moore won the 2022 edition for his breakthrough, joining Napa’s Paul Pedroncelli and Fresno’s Gio Scelzi.