(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall.

Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall.

“Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which are important to strengthening our economy and workforce,” said Melissa Anguiano, City of Roseville Economic Development Director.

The location will be built on formerly city-owned land that was sold in 2020 for $4.8 million that went towards the city’s strategic improvement fund.

The project is slated to feature the nation’s second Electric Pickle location, offering nine pickleball courts, a two-story indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant and a lawn for live music.

The city said that construction of the 8,000-square-foot Electric Pickle is expected to begin in 2023 and open in summer 2024.

Fieldwork Brewing, which has a location in Downtown Sacramento, will be opening a 20,000-square-foot venue in the Roseville Junction project.

The space will offer a modular containers surrounding an open area planned for several types of outdoor events. A beer garden is also planned in the project.

Roseville Junction will add two hotels to the city’s more than 20 existing hotel options.

About 250 rooms will be available between the two new locations provided by Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville. The city says that even more lodging is planned in the surrounding area.

As the project continues to go through the planning stages, the city is expecting to see more businesses to find a place in Roseville Junction.