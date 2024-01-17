(FOX40.COM) — A renaming and dedication for a stretch of Interstate 80 through Roseville is being proposed on the California State Assembly floor in honor of fallen United States Marine Nicole Gee.

Gee, a Roseville native, died at the age of 23 along with 12 other fellow U.S. service members during a bombing at a Kabul, Afghanistan airport on Aug. 26, 2021, when she was assisting in the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan.

Assemblyman Joe Patterson of Rocklin and Senator Roger Niello of Fair Oaks coauthored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 126 that would rename I-80 between Douglas Boulevard and State Route 65 as “Nicole Gee Memorial Highway.”

“I saw the picture of Nicole in the news after the bombing,” Patterson said. “She was in uniform, holding an Afghan child around the same age as my youngest kid. You could see how much Nicole cared for the safety and well-being of a child she didn’t even know. I couldn’t shake that image and I knew I had to do something to honor her life.”

The City of Roseville had their dedication ceremony in August 2023, when they unveiled Nicole Gee Drive in a soon-to-be-developed area of western Roseville.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for Nicole, and I pray every time we drive by her memorial sign, we remember the joy she brought to everyone she knew, the light she was to others all around the world, and that we never forget the sacrifice she made for the people of this nation,” Patterson said.