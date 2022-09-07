ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A noose was found hanging from a play structure in a park in Roseville on Wednesday, August 31, according to Roseville Police.

The police department said in a statement that the person who found the noose threw it away at the park, located on the 4000 block of Brick Mason Circle, and then called the police.

When an officer responded to the park to investigate the incident, they retrieved the noose from the garbage and booked it into evidence.

The officer searched the area looking for other clues, however, no other notable evidence was found, the department said.

Police canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the park and looked for home surveillance or doorbell cameras that could have caught the suspect on it.

The Roseville police said that it is not known what the intention of the noose was or if it “was put in the park as a prank, an indicator of suicide, or a racially motivated threat.”

According to the department, the incident “did not meet the requirements to be classified as a hate crime.”

The department is taking several steps to investigate the incident further including coordinating with the park maintenance staff to assess vandalism that has happened in the past and if that previous vandalism was racially motivated. They are also increasing the neighborhood patrols at night.

Roseville Police said it is taking the incident very seriously and stated that “racially motivated crimes will not be tolerated and will be investigated to the fullest extent possible.”