(KTXL) — Officers from two Northern California law enforcement agencies detained a man that they accuse of having stolen a running vehicle that had children inside, Roseville Police announced Thursday.

Police said that officers from the department, as well as detectives from Placer County’s Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Johnny Panyanouvong, 29, in the area of Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue.

Police say that he was the suspect in the theft of a vehicle at a Roseville gas station that had a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old still inside on the morning of December 13.

About twenty minutes after taking the vehicle, one of the children called law enforcement to report that they were safe and the suspect had left.

Panyanouvong was taken to the South Placer County Jail and is charged with two counts of kidnapping, child endangerment, vehicle theft and arrest warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading, Roseville Police said.