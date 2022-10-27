ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees as being involved in a previous robbery of the nationwide retailer’s Sacramento location.

After taking several items of clothing the women fled in a silver Acura sedan that was waiting outside and employees called 9-1-1.

Roseville Police spotted the vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 and conducted a traffic stop in Citrus Heights.

Officers collected more than $3,000 worth of Nike-branded items from the vehicle and returned them to the store, according to police.

According to police, the women were identified as Malamalalove Geraldine Loria-Gonzalez, 18 of Marysville, Aneera Marie Ellis and Amani Vashti Wilson, both age 18 of Sacramento and a 17-year-old female from Sacramento.

The driver was found to be 21-year-old Keith Jerome Buford-Diaz of Sacramento, according to police.