ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville was rescued by animal control, the Roseville Police Department said.

The police department said animal control received a call about an injured owl on Phillips Road.

Upon arrival, the responding officer found the owl tangled in the fence by its wing.

Police said the animal control officer was able to free the bird and with the help of the Atlantic Street Vet hospital, took the owl to a wildlife rescue.

The Roseville Police Department noted that Animal Control does work with wildlife despite domestic animals being their primary focus.