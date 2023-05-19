(KTXL) — A Paradise man was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Placer County jury on Friday in connection to the death of his father, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

• Video Above: Tesla Crashes Into Prisoner Transport Bus

In March 2021, officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing, where they found a man dead from apparent stab wounds.

Documents found at the home identified 32-year-old James Shade as the possible suspect in the death of his father.

Surveillance video captured Shade’s vehicle leaving the scene. Officers later located and arrested Shade at his Paradise home.

Shade is scheduled to receive sentencing at 8:30 a.m. on June 13 at the Santucci Justice Center in Roseville.