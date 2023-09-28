(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento’s historic rail network will see more tracks laid out that will allow for more trains to service two of the metro area’s larger cities.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will award $42.51 million to the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) to begin the first phase of the Sacramento to Roseville Third Track Project.

A special ceremony will be held at the Roseville Intermodel Station at 10 a.m. on Friday where officials from those two agencies, as well as from the city of Roseville and Union Pacific will speak on the project.

This will be the first federally-funded project carried out by the CCJPA since 2009.

The first phase of the project is to lay a third line of tracks next to existing tracks, allowing for two additional daily roundtrip trains from Roseville to Sacramento, up from the single daily trip available now.

The first phase of the project will add nearly 18 miles of new track, 11 new railroad bridges and overcrossings, an enhanced station in Roseville and a new layover facility in Roseville.

CCJPA expects the total cost of the project to be near $275 million and has so far secured $87 million, enough to fund the first phase of the project.

According to the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, when all phases of the project are fully operational, the total number of roundtrips between Roseville and Sacramento could be 10.

A sister project is also undergoing a feasibility study to expand passenger rail service between Auburn and Reno, Nevada.

The Capitol Corridor rail service connects the Sacramento region with the Bay Area. Since its inception in 1991, it has grown to be the country’s third busiest passenger rail service.