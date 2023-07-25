(KTXL) — A man and woman were found dead in a Roseville home early Sunday morning, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home on Moss Creek Way following reports of a man down in the yard.

An 88-year-old man was located and pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While searching the home, officers found a 90-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The firearm was recovered by detectives and CSI personnel. There are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

Police say there is no threat or safety concerns for the greater community.