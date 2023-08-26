(FOX40.COM) — One man has died after crashing a vehicle into a wall in Roseville, according to the city’s police department.

Officers said they responded to the crash at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday near Foothills Boulevard and Vineyard Road. They are also asking that people avoid the area “as there are road closures and slowdowns.”

The Roseville Police Department said their Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation (MAIT) team is investigating the scene.

“Please plan ahead or take an alternate route,” the agency said.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.