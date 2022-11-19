ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department are looking for a man who stole a package from the front porch of a home on Saturday.

“As the holiday season approaches please keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and call Roseville PD as porch thefts tend to increase during the holidays,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

The police department shared a still image of the man from a video captured from the front porch of the home.

The photo shows a man with brown hair, a brown beard and mustache, a dark colored sweatshirt with “Maui” printed largely on the front, athletic shorts with a large Under Armor logo on the right leg and white tennis shoes.