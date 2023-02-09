(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Video above: North Sacramento police shooting under investigation

Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville.

Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted felon, of the home was illegally possessing firearms and on Feb. 2 a search warrant was served on the resident.

While conducting a search of the home, agents located 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.1 pounds of fentanyl, five ounces of heroin, two loaded rifles, a stolen handgun, body armor and $7,000 in cash.

The resident of the home was arrested and is facing several felony charges, according to police.