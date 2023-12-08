(FOX40.COM) — Someone is likely having a much happier holiday season than anticipated after winning a significant sum of money from a lottery ticket purchased in Roseville.

The winning ticket matched 5 of the numbers drawn in Wednesday’s lottery but missed the Powerball number, meaning it is worth $952,480.

The ticket was bought at Rose Food & Liquor in Roseville.

Had the ticket matched the Powerball number, the purchaser would have won $435 million.

The next drawing will be on Saturday and the jackpot is estimated to be $468 million