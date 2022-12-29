(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage.

Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting out from the garage into the homes driveway.

With fast and aggressive fire suppression the first was stopped in the garage before extending to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported and an extensive salvage and overhaul effort was made by firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.