(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65.

When the first fire crew arrived on scene they found a person trapped on an island inside of Antelope Creek, which had grown in size and speed due to the recent rainfall.

Roseville Fire’s Technical Rescue Team was called out after the incident was upgraded to a rescue alarm.

Crews wearing specialty water gear entered the creek, rescued the person and began providing medical attention upon returning to a safe location. The person was transported to a local hospital.