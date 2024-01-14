(FOX40.COM) — Several arrests in Rocklin and Marysville were recently made in connection with a police retail theft operation from December 2023 known as Operation Grinch.

On Dec. 28, 2023, the Roseville Police Department set up Operation Grinch and reported four people who allegedly committed grand theft from a business on the 10000 block of Fairway Drive.

•Video Above: California Assembly forms select committee for rising retail theft

Roseville officers said one suspect was arrested on scene and two fled in a vehicle. They were arrested in Rocklin, however, the fourth person escaped the area on foot. The three arrested were booked into the South Placer County Jail under suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.

Within hours, detectives said an investigation led to identification of the remaining person on the run.

On Jan. 8 the police department’s Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Linda and arrested two Marysville residents after the discovery of “a large amount of stolen merchandise and other evidence.” They were booked into the Placer County Jail for alleged organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft, conspiracy, and multiple charges other charges.

Officers said that two of the four arrested were also tied to a grand theft that happened at the same business on Dec. 22.