ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun.

At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way.

After quickly turning down Atlantic Street the victim called 9-1-1, according to police.

Police said that when they found Duarte on Grove Street near Lincoln Street a loaded handgun was found underneath his driver’s seat and methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Duarte faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and other related weapons and drug charges, according to police.