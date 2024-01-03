(FOX40.COM) — If you are looking for a change in work or looking for that first job, the City of Roseville’s Parks, Recreation and Libraries (PRL) department could have a place for you.

On Jan. 27, Roseville PRL will be holding a free job fair with numerous open positions for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center located at 1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville.

Some of the areas with open positions include:

• Adult sports

• Aquatics

• Child Care

• Maintenance Work

• Park Maintenance

• Police

• Preschool Teachers

• and more

Along with the open positions, library and fire department staff will be on hand to provide information on what it’s like to work with the City of Roseville and what you can expect to experience from certain positions.

To stay up-to-date with the City of Roseville’s job listings click here.