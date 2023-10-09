(FOX40.COM) — Roseville Police said two “young boys” who were brothers died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool Monday.

The agency said that its officers and crews from the Roseville Fire Department responded to the area of Waterford Glen around 11:20 a.m. regarding the call of the boys found in the pool.

Both boys were taken to a hospital but were pronounced dead sometime later.

“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” police said in a statement.

Roseville Police said the boys were siblings.

The agency said that detectives are looking into the circumstances of how the drownings occurred.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.