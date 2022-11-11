ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters.

The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building.

While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose line was laid and the fire was able to be quickly extinguished.

“The quick action of the truck company as well as the additional responding firefighters saved adjoining businesses and confined the fire to the area of origin,” the Roseville Fire Department wrote in a social media post.