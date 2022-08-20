ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The fire department said the single occupant was safely removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.

The downed pole caused Vernon Street, between Dudley and 5th Street, to be closed and a large number of customers were without power, including the Fire Administration office at 316 Vernon Street, according to the fire department.

At 1:41 p.m. on Friday the Roseville Police Department share on social media that the roadway was reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.