(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city.

Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping.

Residents that apply for the program can receive a maximum of $2,000 for taking part.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the city council approved a $200,000 budget adjustment as “customer requests have exhausted budgeted funding within the first two months of the Fiscal Year 2022-23,” according to staff reports.

Roseville City Manager Dominic Casey said that the program is not asking residents to tear up their lawns so that they might play with their kids, but rather water-dependent “non-functional” landscaping.

“The good way to think of [non-functional turf] is that if the only time you step on it is to mow it, it’s not functional,” said Casey.

The staff report cited that since 2008 the program has removed more than 2.4 million square feet of grass across the city resulting in an estimated future water savings of 83.7 million gallons of water.

According to the city, 60 percent of its annual water use comes from residents watering their yards.