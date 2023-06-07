(KTXL) — Roseville city officials will break ground on a new sports complex on Thursday.

Elected officials, community leaders, project stakeholders, and sports enthusiasts will gather at the groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

The Roseville Soccer Complex will have 10 artificial fields across 51 acres and will also include a universally accessible playground. The complex will be located at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard off of Westbrook Drive and Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville

According to officials, the sports complex is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The hope is for the complex to provide “abundant opportunities” for local soccer, football, lacrosse and other field sports teams, officials said. The 10-field facility is aimed to provide enough space for teams to practice, compete, and host tournaments.

Officials expect the complex to draw tourism, tournaments and regional sports leagues to the area.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the strong spirit of collaboration and the dedication of our community,” Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey said in a statement. “The Roseville Soccer Complex will not only create a space for athletes to excel, but will also foster a sense of community and camaraderie. We look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the lives of our residents and visitors.”

The complex is a $35.5 million project with a master plan that was approved by the Roseville City Council on Aug. 17, 2022. Prior to the city council’s approval, Roseville’s Parks and Recreation Department reviewed and approved the master plan on Aug. 1, 2022.