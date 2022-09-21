ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police said officers arrested a man who works as a wrestling coach on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with minors.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Quincey Lee Clark, who runs a sports training business out of his home in Roseville.

An investigation into Clark began on Sept. 3 when a resident submitted a tip to the police. Police said detectives were able to identify “multiple juveniles who were victimized while they trained with Clark.”

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and police said Clark was arrested the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville Police at 916-746-1059.