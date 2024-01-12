(FOX40.COM) — One thousand people in the Sacramento area have the opportunity to help set a world record while playing corn hole and supporting military families in need at the Roebbelen Event Center in Roseville.

Roebbelen Contracting, the main sponsor for the Roseville event center, is attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the biggest corn hole tournament.

The tournament will take place on Feb. 7. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The current record has been held by the Iowa State Fair since Aug. 20, 2022, when they held a cornhole tournament with 730 participants.

Roebbelen is looking to crush that record by having 500 two-person teams compete, for a total of 1,000 people.

While attempting to put Sacramento on the world stage for corn hole, Roebbelen is also using the opportunity to collect donations for The Semper Fi and America’s Fund which works to support wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans and their families.

Food trucks will be providing food all day, along with drinks from area bars.

There will also be an opportunity to attempt setting the world record for the longest corn hole toss, which is currently held by Ross McCurdy at a distance of 77 feet and 11 inches.