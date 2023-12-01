(FOX40.COM) — A Roseville doctor has received a two-count indictment from a federal grand jury for distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

Khursheed Haider, 48, a practicing pulmonologist is said to have used an app called Wire to “post, distribute, and request child pornography,” according to the court.

Further investigation by agents revealed further child pornography on at least one of Haider’s electronic devices.

Haider is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, restitution, and a $250,000 fine, if convicted.