(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city.

According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence.

The police department said that they also made over 20 traffic stops on people suspected of driving under the influence and/or driving recklessly.

According to the police department, 32 people are killed daily in the United States due to alcohol-related crashes, which equates to roughly one death every 45 minutes.