(FOX40.COM) — Roseville is adding to their existing network of groundwater wells thanks to an $8 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency and the Department of Water Resources.

This grant is part of a larger $55 million grant that was presented to the Sacramento Regional Water Authority on Monday.

Roseville has slated the grant funds to dig two new wells within the city and the $8 million will cover nearly half of the project costs.

“By expanding groundwater supplies and use in the area, local water agencies will be able to reduce diversions from the Lower American River during dry years and increase instream flows necessary to support delicate ecosystems and fish species such as salmon and steelhead,” the city wrote in a news release.

These two wells will be located in the central part of the city and maintain the same capabilities as other wells in the Roseville Aquifer Storage and Recovery Program by being able to extract water from the well and recharge it with surface water.

“While the regional funding supports crucial groundwater projects across the area, it also enables Roseville to construct more groundwater wells, enhancing the reliability of our water supply for our growing community,” Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt said.

The two new wells will bring Roseville’s total ASR wells to nine across the city. With the seven existing wells Roseville has stored enough water to supply water for more than 6,000 homes.

Roseville’s Environmental Utilities department is expecting to have drilling completed in the next month and have the projects full completed and running by the end of 2024.