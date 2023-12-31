(FOX40.COM) — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Roseville on Sunday morning in central Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., the man was walking in the area of Roseville Parkway and Reserve Drive when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene, was cooperative with police and showed no sign of impairment, according to police.

A road closure was established in the area as investigators processed the scene until around 7:15 a.m. when police reported that the scene was all clear.