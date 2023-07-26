(KTXL) — A couple of agencies in Roseville have new members of their teams.

The fire and police departments of Roseville introduced dogs trained to comfort individuals who are experiencing stress, trauma, or a crisis.

•Video Above: Capybaras welcome new pup at the Sacramento Zoo

The Roseville Fire Department introduced Blaze, which was recently acquired by the department through a partnership with the non-profit organization Hearts 4 Heroes USA.

In a Facebook post by the department, Roseville firefighters welcomed the dog after the Roseville City Council approved a resource that supports mental health and wellness for first responders.

According to the department, the non-profit will cover all expenses for Blaze, including medical expenses, crates, bedding, toys, grooming, food, etc.

“Roseville Firefighters respond to critical and stressful calls, which take a toll on our mental health,” Roseville Firefighters Local 1592, a union for the city’s firefighters, said in a Facebook post. “Being able to decompress and cope with these calls is a critical component of enjoying a full career in the fire service.”

“After the call is said and done, Blaze will be available to our members to help us cope with the difficult calls,” the firefighters union continued. “Blaze is a trained pup who naturally reads emotions and will be the companion of all Roseville Firefighters.”

The department said it will share upcoming opportunities for the community to meet Blaze at public events.

The Roseville Fire Department’s newest member Blaze. (Photo courtesy of the Roseville Fire Department)

The Roseville Police Department introduced Butter, a crisis comfort canine with a certificate for therapy dog training, puppy pre-k, basic obedience, public access, and service dog training.

A social media post by the department added that funding from an anonymous donor provided the funds to purchase Butter. The costs of toys and equipment for Butter are coming through partnerships and donations from community members.

“Butter will provide in-reach within Roseville Police Department and outreach to the community,” police said. “Butter is an invaluable companion in promoting and enhancing mental health, offering emotional support and comfort to individuals who are experiencing stress, trauma, or a crisis.”

Police said the public should look out for Butter to appear in the community.

The newest member of the Roseville Police Department, Butter. (Photo courtesy of the Roseville Police Department)