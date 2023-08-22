(FOX40.COM) — During President Biden’s recent visit to Maui, he met with Roseville Fire Chief Rick Bartee, who is serving as an Incident Support Team Leader for FEMA, according to the Roseville Police Department.

On Aug. 10, Bartee was sent to Maui as the Incident Support Team Leader of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force.

On Monday, Bartee briefed President Biden on his teams efforts of searching for victim of the island’s wildfires.

Bartee’s team currently has 40 specialized K-9’s and 400 FEMA USAR specialists to carry out their search and rescue mission.

“We are proud of Chief Bartee and the leadership he brings to the Task Force as they work tirelessly to help the community of Maui,” the Roseville Fire Department wrote. “We continue to keep the Maui community who has been affected by this tragedy in our thoughts.”

Bartee is accompanied by at least 11 fellow Californians that were deployed by the California Officer of Emergency Services on Aug. 10.