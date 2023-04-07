(KTXL) — During a shootout between law enforcement and a suspect in Roseville on Thursday, a group of firefighters entered the fray to recover an injured California Highway Patrol Office, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

At around 12:30 p.m., CHP officers were at Mahany Park in Roseville to serve an arrest warrant when the suspect began firing at officer, striking one.

Firefighters with the Roseville Fire Department at Station 5 heard the gunfire and sprang into action.

Crews began calling for additional resources and left the station where they spotted the downed CHP officer.

The firefighters were able to move the officer inside and provide medical care before they were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

“Roseville Police and Fire Departments train regularly for all kinds of incidents in case they come to our city, like today,” said Roseville Police Chief Troy Bergstrom. “That training helped contain the situation so there was no additional loss of life.”

As firefighters treated the injured CHP Officer, officers with the Roseville Police Department arrived to assist the CHP.

Officers saw the suspect running through Mahany Park with a firearm in his hand and take two hostages near the greenbelt area. Both hostages were shot by the suspect, leaving one of the hostages with a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital after surrendering to law enforcement. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“Roseville is known as a safe and caring community that looks out for one another,” Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt wrote in a statement. “Times like this are when we are at our strongest and best.”