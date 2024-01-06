(FOX40.COM) — A gymnastics event featuring fierce and elite competition gives fans of the sport in Roseville plenty to look forward to at the end of the month.

The Byers Rose Gold Classic, considered the largest gymnastics meet in Northern California, is coming to the Roebbelen Center from Jan. 26-28.

•Video Above: Luxury pickleball complex coming soon to Roseville

“Watch as hometown and regional athletes compete in a cornerstone competition. All under one roof, the Rose Gold Classic will have no shortage of elite competition,” a description for the event read.

A list of the California gyms competing in the competition can be found here, and a schedule detailing when each event is taking place can be found here.

According to the event’s website, each first-place AA (all-around) winner will receive a real rose dipped in rose gold for their accomplishments.

The price for tickets has not been posted yet, but the website says the link is “coming soon.”

The website also adds that pre-paid admission tickets will be available for purchase and advises that those who wish to attend purchase tickets ahead of their arrival to “expedite entry.”

Tickets are non-refundable. For those who would like to buy their ticket at the door, the venue will only be accepting credit or debit cards.