(FOX40.COM) — A residential fire in Roseville on Tuesday afternoon has forced the Roseville Fire Department to close down a major roadway, according to fire officials.

The fire located in the area of Cirby Way and Salmon Drive in central Roseville has forced the closure of Cirby Way from Sunrise Avenue to San Simeon Drive.

The fire is still active and additional resources have been called to assist.

The Roseville Police Department said they are assisting with the road closures.