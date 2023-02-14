(KTXL) — On Monday, the Roseville Police Department shared the areas of the city that saw the most collisions in 2022. At least 1,300 traffic collisions occurred across the city last year.

Just over a year ago, police gave a preliminary list of intersections with a high amount of collisions produced during a six-month study, but the newest report shows some changes to the list.

•Video above: Bills to streamline housing construction in California

At #5 is the intersection at Foothills Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard in central Roseville.

Foothills Boulevard is the major north/south roadway that connects the northernmost part of the city with Sacramento County, where it becomes Roseville Road.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard is one of two major east/west roads that has seen a significant increase in traffic over the years as the population in west Roseville continues to swell.

At #4 is Cirby Way and Riverside Avenue in the southernmost part of the city.

This busy intersection is fed by those exiting eastbound and westbound Interstate 80, along with those looking to use Cirby to travel east or west.

Riverside is also a major roadway connecting Citrus Heights to Downtown Roseville.

At #3 is Fairway Drive and Pleasant Grove Boulevard in northern Roseville, near the Rocklin/Roseville border.

This is the last major intersection before the Roseville and Rocklin border and is just north of the Highway 65 onramps and offramps on Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

This area has three major retail centers that are surrounded by a large residential area.

At #2 is Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue in east Roseville, which was at the number four position at the start of 2022.

Just down the street from a high school, it is in a dense residential area and surrounded by popular retail centers.

Sunrise Avenue is also a 20.5-mile road that stretches from the intersection at North Sunrise Avenue and East Roseville Parkway in Roseville to the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Grant Line Road in Elk Grove.

Keeping the #1 spot from the prior study in the new report is Galleria Boulevard and Roseville Parkway in central Roseville.

This is one of the most, if not the, busiest intersections in the city, as the Galleria Mall, the Fountains and Creekside Town Center draw shoppers from across the Sacramento area.

Early 2022 study listed these five intersections

#5. Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way in central Roseville

#4. Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue in east Roseville

#3. Blue Oaks Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard in west Roseville

#2. Foothills Boulevard and Baseline Road

#1. Galleria Boulevard and Roseville Parkway in central Roseville