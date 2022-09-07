ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife.

According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his wife.

On Jan. 19, 2018 the Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera’s home after he called law enforcement, according to the DA’s office.

The DA said that following an investigation of the home, evidence collected at the scene and reports from the coroners office the death was determined as a homicide and Tefera was placed under arrest.