(KTXL) —The three Roseville men who died in a rollover crash were identified on Tuesday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified them as 21-year-olds Zachary Brown, Lucas Braner and Lane Castro.

The crash happened early Sunday on Vineyard Road, just west of Cook Riolo Road. According to officials, officers arrived and found a 2008 BMW that had turned over several times.

Investigators believe that the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway where it crashed into a power pole.

The crash caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which turned over several times before coming to rest south of the roadway.