ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville.

The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city.

The city said the treatment will be an EPA-registered biorational mosquito larvicide. In order to treat any containers or other sources of standing water, the larvicide will be applied by a truck-mounted blower.

For those looking to get treatment updates, you can sign up for the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control Districts email list.

On July 14, the vector control district reported finding an Aedes aegypti, yellow fever mosquito in Granite Bay.

The invasive species was found in a residential area of the community south of Granite Bay High School, according to Placer Mosquito.