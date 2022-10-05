ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police.

The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no other injurers were reported from the incident.

The department has not released details about the crash. Officers remain will remain on the scene investigating the crash for the next several hours, according to police.

Northbound Foothills Boulevard between Junction Boulevard and McAnally Drive will remain closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.