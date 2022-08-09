ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police.

On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop.

Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to make contact when the vehicle drove off and police initiated a pursuit..

The stolen vehicle entered Highway 65 and then went back onto city streets where it crashed at Fairway Drive and Marlee Way in the city of Rocklin, according to police.

The two suspects attempted to flee on foot, but officers said they searched the surrounding area and found the two teens.

The driver was a 16-year-old male and the passenger was James Holloway, 18, of Oakland, according to police.

Police said that the 16-year-old is facing charges for driving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and evading a police officer. Holloway is facing charges for resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant from Alameda County.