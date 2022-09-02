CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KTXL) — This week the Roseville Police Department memorialized fallen officer Mark White who was shot and killed on February 10, 1995 by a fellow officer during an incident in the front lobby of the former police station.

White was working with a fellow officer on a “chaotic incident” involving an armed person in the front lobby of the former Roseville police station at 401 Oak Street when White was accidentally shot by the officer, according to police.

The building that served as the police station from 1973 to 1998 has been undergoing demolition over the last several months.

“So, as the building came down, it was bittersweet,” the police department wrote in a social media post. “It was good to see it go because of the memories it held, but at the same time, it was the last place we had Officer White with us.”

As a way to remember White and the place where he died the Roseville Police Department and White’s family worked to create a memorial in front of the old station.

A decorative light pole now displays a sign that reads:

“401 Oak Street served as the Police Department from 1973 to 1998. At this site, Officer White gave his life in service to our community.”

The sign was made by the Roseville Public Works Department and a blue lightbulb was placed on the pole by the Roseville Electric Department, according to police.

Today the Roseville Police Department is located at 1051 Junction Blvd, Roseville.