(FOX40.COM) – The use of side-by-side (SXS) off-road vehicles was recently enacted by the Roseville Police Department.

“New year, new toys,” said the Roseville Police Department. “As of last week, our Social Services Unit (SSU) started using this latest addition to the department to conduct outreach and enforcement in Roseville’s open space and park areas.”

Roseville police said the SxS helps provide service to locations that might otherwise be difficult for other vehicles to access. They encouraged community members to ‘say hi’ if they spot police on their new vehicles while out and about.